Vicksburg, MI

Fire officials: Two injured, house total loss after fire near Vicksburg

WOOD
 3 days ago

Two people received minor burns during a house fire near Vicksburg early Sunday morning. (April 10, 2022) Fire officials: Two injured, house total loss after …....

www.woodtv.com

