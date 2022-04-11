ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Feel old? These hit songs turn 20 years old in 2022

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQzAP_0f5MG15a00

(NEXSTAR) – In case you feel like feeling old today, here’s a look back at some of the biggest hits from 2002 that are turning 20 years old this year. Remember these?

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem

Rapper Eminem’s No. 1 hit “Lose Yourself” may be 20 years old this year, but the lead single from the artist’s semi-biographical film “8 Mile” continues to reign among some of popular rap’s most admired tracks.

The Grammy-winning track from 2002 frequently appears on “greatest” lists, including a No. 29 spot on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time . It also became one of few ’00s (pre-streaming) songs to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify just last year.

Despite taking home the 2003 Academy Award for Best Original Song — becoming the first hip-hop song to do so — the rapper didn’t attend or perform the song that year.

Eminem did perform the song for the first time at the Academy Awards just two years ago. In a surprise appearance, “Lose Yourself” was included to highlight the “impact of music” in film, Oscars producer Lynette Howell told USA Today in 2020. The performance, which was 17 years in the making, received a standing ovation. Eminem also performed the song during February’s Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x35Y6_0f5MG15a00
In this Nov. 14, 2002, file photo, Eminem performs at the MTV European Music Awards in Sant Jordi palace in Barcelona, Spain (AP Photo/Denis Doyle, Pool, File)

Story continues below

“A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton

You know those opening piano keys when you hear them. The song’s instantly recognizable music video — featuring Carlton and her piano sailing across city streets and highways — is probably burned in your brain.

Released in February 2002, singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton’s debut single “A Thousand Miles” ended the year at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart, and made it to the top 10 in dozens of other countries.

“A Thousand Miles” was also featured in a few of the most memorable scenes from the 2004 comedy hit “ White Chicks ,” in which the lead characters — two Black men, pretending to be white women — attempt to sing along to the song.

But creators of the film said in a recent interview that the song is far from a punchline — it was chosen for the movie because it’s a song everyone seems to like. As The Guardian ‘s Ellen E. Jones wrote in 2019, “Liking what you like is nothing to be ashamed of … We wouldn’t still be humming it 17 years later if it wasn’t actually a pretty decent pop song, would we?”

Meanwhile, in a recent 20-year retrospective, Rolling Stone ‘s Amit Vaidya writes of the song: “Arguably the most easily identifiable first three seconds to a song of the last two decades, and quite possibly the most instantaneously recognizable piano riff ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Skm_0f5MG15a00

Vanessa Carlton performing on Jun 2, 2002 (AP Images)

“Family Affair” – Mary J. Blige

The lead single from Blige’s fifth album “No More Drama” gave the world the much- debated lyric , “Don’t need no hateration, holleration in this dancery,” and became one of Blige’s biggest hits.

The song hit No. 1 not only on U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart but several of its other charts. It was also the
No. 12 song on Billboard’s end-of- decade chart. Rolling Stone considered it among the 100 best of the ’00s, ranking it 95th overall.

Blige performed “Family Affair” at 2022’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy7BP_0f5MG15a00
Mary J. Blige is seen here in a 2002 promotional headshot. (AP Images)

“Hot in Herre” – Nelly

Released just in time for summer 2002, “ Hot in Herre ” took control of the Billboard charts: five in total, including the top spot on the Hot 100.

The song almost didn’t happen, with the St. Louis rapper telling The Fader he’d already turned in his sophomore album “Nellyville” before realizing “something was missing.” Nelly enlisted mega music-maker Pharrell Williams, then of the production team The Neptunes, and the two worked out the song from a sample of Chuck Brown’s 1979 R&B hit “Bustin Loose.”

With “Hot in Herre,” Nelly became one of only two winners of the Best Male Rap Solo Performance Grammy, as the award was combined into a genderless rap category the next year. The other was Eminem, for “Lose Yourself.”

The song received a new spin this past December, when Chance the Rapper appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” and gave the song an impromptu country remix .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtpFM_0f5MG15a00
Rap musician Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr., smiles during an interview Aug. 6, 2002, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Krista Niles)

“Complicated” – Avril Lavigne

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne arrived on radio in March with the bratty “Complicated” from her debut album “Let Go.” If you were in middle school, high school or college, the tune was likely playing somewhere by someone you knew at any hour of the day.

“Complicated” was nominated for Song of Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammys. In 2009, Rolling Stone readers ranked the song eighth on its list of Readers’ Top Singles of the Decade.

In a Facebook post last month, Lavigne wrote: “Holy f—! #Complicated was released 20 years ago today. I could have never imagined the places this song would take me. I am so grateful to you guys always and 4-ever for embracing my music and showing me so much love then, and still now, 20 years later.”

The song’s teen-angst legacy continues, as recent Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo covered “Complicated” at the opening night of her “Sour” Tour on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwKnN_0f5MG15a00
Avril Lavigne performing on Jun 22, 2003. (AP Images)

“Hero” – Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott

Sung by Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger — former husband of Avril Lavigne — and Josey Scott, formerly of the rock band Saliva, “Hero” swung onto radio as the lead single from 2002’s massive blockbuster “Spider-Man.”

The song hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on two others, earning two Grammy nominations along the way. “Hero” was also released prior to widespread anti-Nickelback sentiment that almost eclipsed the band in the mid-2000s. But despite becoming an easy punchline for rock critics, the band has continued selling records, and even got in on the joke.

Meanwhile, other “Spider-Man” movie songs have fared less successfully, including Dashboard Confessional’s “ Vindicated ” for “Spider-Man 2” in 2004, Snow Patrol’s “ Signal Fire ” for “Spider-Man 3” in 2007, and Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar’s “ It’s On Again ” for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6YS3_0f5MG15a00
Nickelback’s Ryan Peake, Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger and Mike Kroeger are photographed at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sept. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

If you enjoyed this trip back into your adolescence, we hope you’ve booked your annual physical check-ups!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Vanessa Carlton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Blige
Person
Chad Kroeger
Person
Nelly
Rolling Stone

Stop Calling Yourselves ‘Americans,’ Rapper Residente Says

Click here to read the full article. “The whole project for ‘This Is Not America’ is to change the world,” says Residente. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Puerto Rican rap star – who’s won more Latin Grammys than any other artist – tells Julyssa Lopez about the concept behind his incendiary new song and video, which aim to convince residents of the U.S. to stop calling themselves “Americans.” To hear the whole entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.  The term “Americans,” Residente points out, claims an entire continent for one country, while essentially erasing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Music Video#Academy Awards#Rolling Stone#Usa Today#Super Bowl#Ap Photo#Pool File Rrb Story
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy