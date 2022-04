A couple differences from Sunday morning: there are a few more fairweather clouds close to daybreak and we will also have calmer winds out of the north and northwest. The addition of a few more clouds at various times during the overnight will slightly slow down the reduction of radiation. That being said, we are still in the teens out the door with wind chills pushing single digits. You will still need the warm coat for Monday morning along with the sunglasses.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO