Elwood, NE

United States Honor Flag to honor Chief Krull

By Melanie Standiford
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Honor Network is announcing a memorial for Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull. The United States Honor Flag will arrive in Elwood Monday morning. The U.S. Honor Flag is honoring the service and sacrifice of Chief Krull in a ceremony open to...

www.1011now.com

