Morgantown, WV

GBN Podcast: Home sweep home for WVU baseball

By Sam Coniglio
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Mazey’s squad has won five of its first six games in the Big 12 after wrapping up its first sweep in the league since 2016. As it stands after the weekend, the Mountaineers are in first place — but...

www.wtrf.com

The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
WTRF

GBN Podcast: JT Daniels, the Backyard Brawl and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday turned into an electric news day on the WVU sports beat. In the morning, former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced his commitment to Neal Brown’s program via Instagram. The former five-star recruit is now the likely favorite to be West Virginia’s week one starting quarterback this fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

TE Brian Polendey has plenty to prove at WVU

As the saying goes, the third time’s a charm, and Brian Polendey has traveled across the country hoping his third try is exactly that. The tight end is no stranger to new places. He played his first season of high school football in Washington state and moved to Texas halfway through his freshman year. In the spring of 2017, he was an early enrollee at Miami and played three seasons for the Hurricanes. He spent the last two at Colorado State before joining the Mountaineers in January.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU goes high-tech for pitch calling this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Over the past few years, college baseball has become more technologically advanced. As the sport of baseball becomes more enveloped with technology, teams adapt to stay at the top of their game. One way baseball is changing, both at the professional and collegiate levels, is with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday he is transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and would be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
WTRF

Four years added to the “Backyard Brawl”

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that the “Backyard Brawl” football series with Pitt, one of the nation’s oldest and most intense rivalries, has been scheduled for four additional years (2029-2032). “The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Seiya Suzuki off to fast start as Cubs go for sweep of Pirates

The Chicago Cubs, going into the second and final game of a series Wednesday against the host Pittsburgh Pirates, have found a formula for winning. His name is Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs have started 3-1 for the third straight season, and so far Suzuki is a big reason why. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Jefferson continues to build on progress made at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As a true freshman, Jordan Jefferson appeared in 11 games for WVU football in 2019. After seeing his role reduced during his sophomore season, Jefferson was once again a fixture on the defensive line in 2021. Then a redshirt sophomore, he appeared in all 13 games, making six starts at nose tackle, and was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection by PFF College.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins announces signing of Joe Toussaint

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Joe Toussaint to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Toussaint, a 6-foot, 190-pound guard from the Bronx, New York, has played the last three seasons at Iowa. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Big Red, King Hold Down Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville’s Julianna King held down Wheeling Park’s offense to help lead Big Red to a 5-2 win over the Patriots Thursday. King went the distance in the circle allowing just three hits and striking out 12.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

XFL announces WVU alum Becht as head coach

Former WVU tight end Anthony Becht is swapping the commentator’s headset for the coach’s headset as he joins the XFL as a head coach. The league announced its eight head coaches on Wednesday as it sets the stage for the first season in its third iteration in 2023. Becht was included on the list along with fellow NFL veteran Hines Ward and coaching greats Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips.
NFL
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Wraps Up Spring Football

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Zac Bruney and his Wheeling Cardinals wrapped up their spring practice session with their annual Red and Black game. The Cards will open the 2022 season when they host Seton Hill on Sept. 1.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Pirates open four-game stand with Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won just two of their first five games heading into a four-games series against the visiting Washington Nationals that opens Thursday. While not much has gone right for the Pirates in recent seasons, they so far have seemed to hit the right tone in crowning 25-year-old third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes a cornerstone of the franchise.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
WTRF

Reynolds, Vogelbach power Pirates to 9-4 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP)Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates overcome a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-4 on Thursday night. Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF

How Lee Kpogba found his way back to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a sense, Lee Kpogba’s collegiate football journey has come full circle. That journey technically didn’t start at WVU — but it almost did. “I always liked West Virginia. I liked to watch Karl Joseph, he was one of my favorite players. When I came up here, it was one of my first Power 5 offers I received and I was overwhelmed,” Kpogba said. “I wanted to come here and I made the decision to commit from early on without exploring my other options. Then I believe going into my senior year there was where a coaching change and that’s when I decided to de-commit from here.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Moore envisions new heights for returning O-line

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Matt Moore has what most offensive line coaches dream of: a full returning starting five. At the same time, there is a lot of work to do if that unit wants to shine in the fall. There were some clear areas of needed improvement after...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 5 Oklahoma State at WVU: Probable pitchers, start times and more

GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Randy Mazey and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome their first top-five opponent to Wagener Field when they host the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the three-game series:. No. 5 Oklahoma State at West Virginia series information. Dates:...
MORGANTOWN, WV

