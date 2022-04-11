GBN Podcast: Home sweep home for WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a sense, Lee Kpogba’s collegiate football journey has come full circle. That journey technically didn’t start at WVU — but it almost did. “I always liked West Virginia. I liked to watch Karl Joseph, he was one of my favorite players. When I came up here, it was one of my first Power 5 offers I received and I was overwhelmed,” Kpogba said. “I wanted to come here and I made the decision to commit from early on without exploring my other options. Then I believe going into my senior year there was where a coaching change and that’s when I decided to de-commit from here.”

