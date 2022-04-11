CF school district reaffirms transgender policy

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district has reaffirmed its commitment to following laws regarding allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents regarding the use of restrooms in schools.

“The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District properly treats this topic as a legal issue as well as a serious concern for student welfare,” Holmes wrote. “The District understands that public opinion in this area is far from settled, but the district is duty-bound to be above politics. Consequently, it is important that we provide our constituents with the basis for our decisions.

“The district has a duty to follow the law. Indeed, our District teaches students the importance of being law-abiding citizens; to do otherwise would be to teach our children that they have no responsibilities to our community or society as a whole, and that everyone can do whatever they individually think is right at any given time.”

School bathrooms and their operations are influenced or directed by a variety of authorities, including the U.S. Department of Education-Office of Civil Rights, Title IX, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and privacy laws, Holmes noted.

In addition, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit has ruled that transgender students have a civil right under federal law to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify. He cited the case Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District.

“This is settled federal law,” Holmes said. “Our district makes every effort to comply with this and other requirements of law, to reassure our constituents that we will not willingly violate individuals’ clear legal rights. We apply those things in a locally sensible manner in order to avoid exposing our district to the ramifications of otherwise.”

Transgender students in the Chippewa Falls school district and their families go through a formal process with school counselors to develop a support plan and address their gender identity in the district’s campus. Students must meet requirements to be treated as covered by Title IX; a student cannot simply ask for these rights, Holmes explained. But, if they do meet those requirements, such as consistent expression of identity, they may qualify.

“We do have gender neutral bathrooms available throughout the district that are available to those students uncomfortable with sharing public spaces, regardless of the reason,” Holmes said. “Plans are in place to create more of those spaces within the district.”

The district’s policy prohibits harassment based on the traits of sex (including gender status, change of sex or gender identity), race, color, national origin, religion, creed, ancestry, marital or parental status, sexual orientation or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state civil rights laws. This policy protects individuals from discrimination based on their gender identity and other facets of legally recognized individual rights, he said.

“We also should note that this is a serious, potentially dangerous situation for students,” Holmes concluded. “Students with a gender identity that is different from their gender assigned at birth have a horrifying suicide and depression rate. And each transgender student attending our schools is someone’s child, deserving of respect and the best education we can give them with the resources we have available to us. Indeed, we strive to equally and fairly provide quality education for a modern age to all of our students, which is quite challenging in these turbulent times. Everyone’s patience, understanding, and civility when addressing unsettled issues in the public domain are greatly appreciated.”