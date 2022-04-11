Police Investigating Deadly Hit & Run In SW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) confirmed that a 39-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were called to the scene about a woman lying in the road near Exchange and Rockwell just before 1 a.m.

Police arrived and said they found the woman dead. Her identity has not been released.

Officers said there are no witnesses or suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call the police.

This is a developing story.