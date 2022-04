Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. Attorney is joining the call to action with the Rochester community on how to better prevent violence among youth. “We can all say, 'There’s violence in our community and we want it to stop,'" said Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. "That’s true, no doubt about it. But what we need to say is ‘How do we go about doing that?’”

