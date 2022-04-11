Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow is occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, generally above 5500 ft. Localized additional amounts up to 5 inches possible above 7500 ft. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments / 0