Chaffee County, CO

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow is occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, generally above 5500 ft. Localized additional amounts up to 5 inches possible above 7500 ft. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Periods of light snow will likely continue through this afternoon. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches possible. North winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. The heaviest snow will occur from late Monday morning through early Monday evening * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-25 between Raton and Raton Pass. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in near blizzard conditions. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
#Winter Storm Watch
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total flat ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, northern Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and some tree damage are possible due to the ice and gusty winds. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be for elevations above 1000 feet.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:11:00 Expires: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 8 feet. * WHERE... Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity to northeast Puerto Rico, as well as Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Prairie, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Near blizzard conditions possible over sections of Sheridan and eastern portions of Roosevelt county through 700 pm MDT. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as zero.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

