McGwire happy that Pujols is back with the Cardinals
The return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals was witnessed by a packed house at Busch Stadium this past Thursday, as well as his former teammate Mark McGwire. Big Mac, wearing his Red Jacket as a Cardinals Hall of Famer, recalls seeing Pujols as a rookie in Spring Training in 2001. McGwire talks to FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0