Saint Louis, MO

McGwire happy that Pujols is back with the Cardinals

By Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lruDF_0f5MCzfP00

The return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals was witnessed by a packed house at Busch Stadium this past Thursday, as well as his former teammate Mark McGwire. Big Mac, wearing his Red Jacket as a Cardinals Hall of Famer, recalls seeing Pujols as a rookie in Spring Training in 2001. McGwire talks to FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

