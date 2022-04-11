ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Gov. Youngkin signs bill to include funding for African American cemeteries

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hard work of Delegate Delores McQuinn and Senator Jennifer McClellan pays off as Governor Youngkin has signed legislation extending the reach of the state’s Historical African...

Sandi Flinchum
3d ago

see. the black people see they are deprived and neglected but they have gotten more funding and laws made for them in the past 2 yrs then ALL people have in the last 20 yrs. what about our old neglected cemeteries. our people who died for this country and their head stones have since been destroyed or weather beaten. I have nothing against any race creed or nationality. I just don't feel one race of people should benefit over another. white people included. the government had divided us for so long that is all we seem to know now. I for 1 would give the shirt off my back for ANYONE who needs it. no matter the color of their skin.

