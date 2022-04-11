ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVUip_0f5MCZud00

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims.

Officers helped treat the people who were wounded and rushed several of the victims to hospitals in squad cars.

The names of the man and woman who died were not released Sunday. Jerman said one of the people who were injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries, which were all related to the gunfire, ranged from serious to minor.

The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd rushed out of the nightclub. Police were searching for suspects Sunday afternoon and no arrests had been reported.

Jerman said police haven’t determined the motive for the shooting but investigators believe one of the victims was targeted.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he is working with police.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response. She also urged residents to speak out against violence.

“Shock, anger, grief, disappointment — just a few of the emotions that I’m sure we all feel today,” O’Donnell said. “And I can personally say that as a mother my heart goes out to those moms and dads today who are having the worst day of their lives. To the families of the injured, we are with you and we are praying for a swift recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman accused of shooting gun at husband

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at her husband. KGAN TV reports that 36-year-old Chiquita Rollins was in an argument with the man at a residence on 18th Street Southeast. It escalated to the point where Rollins went to the car and got a gun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Ap
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

Man on life support after shooting at Kenner nightclub

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where a 27-year-old Laplace man was shot in the head. Police said the victim allegedly got into an argument with the suspect and his wife adjacent to the parking lot of the Mazaj Café on 3244 Georgia Ave.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Kenner police investigating a shooting at a nightclub

KENNER, La. — On March 27, 2022, at 3:15 AM, Kenner Police responded to a 911 call in reference to a subject shot in the parking lot of a nightclub located at 3244 Georgia Avenue, Kenner, the Marzaj Cafe. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, a 27...
KENNER, LA
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and two people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday. A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was in the 200 block of East 78th Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 10:25 p.m., striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus. Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy