AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs this afternoon were cooler in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the west between 8-12 mph. Lows tonight will be on the chilly side, dipping down into the 40s by daybreak Friday. Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 DAYS AGO