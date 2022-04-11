Baylor Tennis completes 4-0 weekend as both teams win on Sunday

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Both Baylor Tennis teams won on Sunday, as the two teams combined to go 4-0 at home this weekend.

The 21st-ranked women’s team started the day by winning a nearly four-hour thriller over No. 25 Kansas 4-3, and the fourth-ranked men followed it up with a 6-1 win over Oklahoma on Senior Day.

Next up for the Baylor Women’s Tennis team is the regular season finale at home against Texas on Saturday, April 16th at 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, the men’s team will go to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Saturday, April 16th at 5:00 pm.

