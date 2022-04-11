ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gary Brown dead at 52 – Former Dallas Cowboys coach and NFL running back for New York Giants after cancer battle

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORMER NFL running back and assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys Gary Brown has died at the age of 52.

Cowboys president and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement on Brown’s death, saying he had a “big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do637_0f5MAyr600
Gary Brown has passed away at the age of 52 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuvoW_0f5MAyr600
Brown played for Penn State while in college before being drafted in 1991, playing for Houston, New York and San Diego Credit: AP

“His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with

“His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”

In college, Brown played for Penn State before being drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1991. He went on to play for the San Diego Chargers and New York Giants throughout his career, ending with 4,300 rushing yards, 631 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns.

The New Giants called Brown a “great man” in their own statement.

“We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years - including a 1,000-yard season in 1998,” read a post from the team’s official Twitter account.

“Once a Giant, Always a Giant.”

After his playing career ended, Brown became the running backs coach for the Cowboys from 2013 to 2019. DeMarco Murray (2014) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016 and 2018) both won NFL rushing titles under his coaching.

Brown was also the running backs coach of the Wisconsin Badger last season. Braelon Allen, a breakout star under Brown’s coaching last year shared a photo of him and his coach.

“This one hurts…rest easy coach,” he wrote.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brown wasn’t able to travel to the Badgers’ bowl game due to health reasons.

Brown was diagnosed with cancer in his colon and liver, reported Potrykus but was declared healthy and able to following chemotherapy and surgery.

However, Brown was diagnosed with cancer once more following the 2019 season after doctors discovered a malignant tumor near his pancreas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf5p1_0f5MAyr600
Brown worked as a running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EK7yU_0f5MAyr600
Many in the football world were quick to express their condolences following Brown's passing Credit: Getty

