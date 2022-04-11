ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Grizzlies Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

From an alley-oop from Daniel Theis to Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart stealing and slamming, Tatum's four-point play, Al Horford denying Xavier Tillman at the rim, and Malik Fitts's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Grizzlies game.

Daniel Theis Connects with Jayson Tatum for First Quarter Alley-Oop

The Celtics run a horns set with Al Horford and Daniel Theis lifted above the elbows. Smart delivers a bounce pass to Theis and clears out. Horford spins to set a pindown for Jayson Tatum, but with Ziaire Williams top-siding him, Tatum cuts backdoor. Since John Konchar is tight to Jaylen Brown in the right corner, there's no one in a position to protect the rim, giving Theis the green light to lob an alley-oop to Tatum.

Marcus Smart Steals and Slams

With Jarrett Culver telegraphing his intentions while operating at a slow pace and Xavier Tillman not making contact to seal off Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Candidate jumps the pass. Smart then takes off down the other end, and rather than a layup, he puts a little extra sauce on the finish.

Jayson Tatum's Four-Point Play

Filthy, absolutely filthy. Tatum's toying with Santi Aldama, and when he rises for a clean look at a step-back three, Aldama fouls him, but Tatum, who scored 31 points on 11/14 shooting in this game, is in rhythm, and it doesn't matter as he swishes a three that barely moves the net.

Even Tatum's impressed by the play as he looks towards the crowd and says: "Wow!"

And yes, he made the ensuing free throw.

Al Horford Denies Xavier Tillman at the Rim

Tillman tries to Take Horford off the dribble, but he doesn't create separation or go up with much authority, and so when he elevates for the dunk, he's rejected by Horford.

Malik Fitts's Thunderous Throwdown

With the outcome of the Celtics' regular-season finale, a game they led wire-to-wire, never in doubt, the fourth quarter was a well-deserved opportunity for the players at the end of the rotation to shine.

Malik Fitts took full advantage of that, including on this highlight reel jam as he drives to the rim and delivers a thunderous throwdown.

