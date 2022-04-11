3 years since deadly Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police investigators have charged a man in connection with four armed home invasions that have been reported in the past year on McQueen Drive and Campus Walk Avenue. The man, 25-year-old Jaquan Marquise Smith, was arrested Friday and placed under a $1,000,000 bond, according...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is on the scene of a shooting where two victims have been transported to a local hospital. Officers are investigating two scenes along Alston Avenue, in the vicinity of the Holloway and Juniper Street intersections. The two scenes are related to the same...
Raleigh, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Raleigh on Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh police officer on the scene. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-1 North and South Homestead Drive. US-1 is also known as Capital Boulevard.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second Tuesday night shooting is under investigation in north Durham where a female victim was shot. Durham police have confirmed the scene of the shooting is in the 500 block of W. Carver Street and took place just before 10 p.m. No information on...
Wayne County deputies say a man found beside his burning car was murdered. Firefighters were called to the fire early Saturday morning just off Highway 111, where they found the body of Wayne Fields lying face down on the ground. His family is struggling to make sense of what happened.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community is speaking out after three people were shot to death and three others were seriously injured in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to Fayetteville police, it all happened around 8:50 p.m. in the parking of the Baymont Ramada hotel at 1707 Owen Drive. People...
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It took nearly one week, but officials have now identified the pair who were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County earlier this month. According to troopers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on March 9...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said. […]
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors note: The video above is from a previous story about the family looking for answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021. Officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Rocky Mount man of hitting a house with gunfire during a dispute with a 61-year-old man on Wednesday. Rocky Mount police said Zykeus Pittman, 22, faces four charges related to the incident, received a $125,000 secured bond and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.
