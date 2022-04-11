Woman dies after rollover crash in Apex

Wayne County deputies say a man found beside his burning car was murdered. Firefighters were called to the fire early Saturday morning just off Highway 111, where they found the body of Wayne Fields lying face down on the ground. His family is struggling to make sense of what happened.
Durham, N.C. — A Durham grand jury indicted a 21-year-old man on charges of murder and attempted murder for the shooting on an SUV that killed two people and left four others, all under 18, injured. Police are asking for help to find Keon Rayquan Beal, and anyone with...
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It took nearly one week, but officials have now identified the pair who were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County earlier this month. According to troopers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on March 9...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who died after being struck by a dump truck has been identified, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic incident involving an individual struck by a car at Lawton Road, Cason said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a crash at Park and Airways Wednesday afternoon. Police say one vehicle struck a pole. The crash happened before 1 p.m. An adult was pronounced deceased and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. So far, police have not said what caused the crash. An MPD […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A young woman originally charged with a misdemeanor in a deadly crash in Fayetteville had that charge upgraded to second-degree murder, police announced on Friday. On March 5 around 10:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pamalee and Van Buren...
RICHMOND, Indiana — A Richmond woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Henley Road Monday afternoon, according to Richmond police. Emily Poundstone, 36, was identified as the driver of a car who later died from her injuries at a Dayton hospital, a department spokesperson said in a media release.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors note: The video above is from a previous story about the family looking for answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021. Officers...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Woman charged with murder following alleged road rage shooting in Raleigh. A Raleigh woman's charge was upgraded from felony assault to murder after the woman...
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic is backed up on a Craven County highway following a car crash. The Department of Transportation says NC-55 is closed in both directions near Wintergreen Road near Cove City. WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol to get more information.
ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina authorities are investigating a chase that left two people dead in Sampson County. The incident began just after 6 p.m. Saturday when a deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed along N.C. 24, said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said a man has been arrested in the shooting death of another while in his car in Cumberland County earlier this month. Devon Tarik Logan, 33, of Fayetteville was found dead in his car after he was shot on April 1, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sampson County, N.C. — The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that resulted from a police chase Saturday. Two people are dead following the police pursuit in Sampson County. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to perform a traffic stop Saturday evening. Deputies said once they turned...
Goldsboro, N.C. — A teenage boy lost part of his arm Sunday after an accident at Busco Beach and ATV Park outside of Goldsboro. First responders airlifted the 16-year-old boy to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further care. Upon arriving to the scene after 2 p.m. Sunday,...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
