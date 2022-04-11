ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eames, Levey earn scholastic All-American honors

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two standout Horseheads wrestlers are now All-Americans.

SUNY Brockport senior Chris Eames and freshman lightweight Zach Levey have been named D-III Scholastic All-Americans by the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA). Both were honored for their work in the classroom and on the mat.

451 division III wrestlers representing 90 different institutions earned the award this year. Previously, both Eames and Levey earned Eastern Collegiate Wrestling Association (ECWA) All-Scholastic Team honors by maintaining a 3.30 GPA or higher.

Levey, a freshman at 133 pounds, punched his ticket to his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in March. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport and racked up a (23-9) overall record.

Eames also secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mats. The senior 184 pounder placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

WETM 18 News

