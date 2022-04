MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at the Three Rivers Apartments complex. According to MPD, officers were sent to the complex at 3070 Carters Mill Rd. around 7:30 p.m. on March 15. Officers found a victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Jackson County Fire and Rescue took them to a hospital in the area, the press release says.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO