GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, yet, so we can expect more winter-like conditions today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and we will have a 50% chance of more mixed showers. NW winds at 15-25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Those winds will become gentler through the evening then turn southerly at 5-10 mph tonight. Lows will be in the 20's with a chance of scattered snow showers.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO