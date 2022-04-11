Fire in Sabine Parish spreads over two miles

The Vermilion River spoil bank controversy is headed to court. Lafayette Consolidated Government fired the first legal salvo in the case, seeking a declaratory judgment against the St. Martin Parish Government and the United States Army Corps of Engineers. This lawsuit, filed in the 15th Judicial District Court, asks a judge to rule that LCG "complied with all lawful regulations, ordinances, rules, procedures and laws with the spoil bank project, and specifically, requests a judgment that no permit was required by the Corps for the project as the revised proposal that was implemented did not fall within Corps jurisdiction."

SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA ・ 21 DAYS AGO