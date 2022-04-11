Lincoln Land baseball and softball sweep doubleheaders

COLDWATER — Behind a pair of dominant pitching performances and red hot hitting the Coldwater Lady Cardinal varsity softball team steamrolled the visiting Harper Creek Lady Beavers, taking the Interstate 8 two game sweep with a pair of shutouts, winning by scores of 11-0 and 14-0. Game one of the day saw Coldwater’s Alexis...

