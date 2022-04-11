Purdue Baseball: Boilers best Hoosiers 16-15 in final game of series

Junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote catches a strike from freshman pitcher Troy Wansing. Lanzarote, who was 0 of 3 from the plate was credited with 5 putouts in the first game of a doubleheader against Indiana on Sunday, a 10-3 loss. In the second game, Lanzarote didn't fare much better going 0 of 4 from the plate, but the Boilers won that one, 16-15. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

It was an incredible series that saw both highs – a 17-0 win on Saturday– and lows – a 10-3 loss in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader – for the Purdue baseball team this weekend.

It all came down to the last game with rivalry bragging rights on the line.

Tensions could not be higher in the top of the ninth. Sophomore pitcher Griffin Lohman felt that more than anybody. The Boilermakers were in a high-scoring affair and needed one more out to steal a win and the series.

He threw a wild pitch to advance runners and walked the batter he faced, loading the bases. Lohman’s first two pitches to the next batter were both balls. The Boilermakers remained calm and followed with three straight strikes to win the game for Purdue.

Purdue (21-7, 3-4 Big Ten) won 16-15 over Indiana (12-18, 2-4 Big Ten), coming out on top of a series blowout special.

“I told our guys, ‘It’s going to be a heavyweight fight today,’” head coach Greg Goff said after the game. “We have a lot on the line. Both teams needed to win a series. And just so, so proud of how our guys fought, losing the lead a couple of times. Just fighting to the end, I just thought they were resilient today.”

In what would end up being the third-highest scoring game in rivalry history, Indiana came out of the gates swinging, blasting a two-run homer in the second at-bats.

Things would not improve for sophomore pitcher CJ Backer, giving up a double and then an RBI single to put the Boilermakers behind 3-0.

Junior third baseman Cam Thomspon hit a three run home run to left field to tie the game for Purdue.

After Indiana’s home run in the first inning, the home-run hitter stomped on home plate after rounding the bases. After hitting his, Thompson responded by stomping on home plate while staring down the Hoosier dugout.

The Boilers strung together a six-run inning in the third inning to go ahead 9-3. The Hoosiers responded the next inning with a two-run home run to bring the score to 9-5.

Valdez and Toetz combined for three RBIs in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the score to 12-5. The seven-run lead wasn’t enough, though.

Indiana refused to go down without a fight, hitting a three-run home run and scoring another run in the next inning to bring the score to 12-9.

A pair of RBI singles in the sixth inning for Indiana brought the Purdue lead down to one. After leading 12-5 in the third inning, the Boilermakers surrendered six unanswered runs to make it 12-11.

Purdue was shattered after a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning gave the Hoosiers the lead at 14-12.

In the bottom of the sixth, all hope was not lost. An RBI double by junior right fielder Jake Jarvis cut Indiana’s lead to just one run at 14-13.

With bases loaded, Bolton Jr. hit an RBI single to tie the game at 14-14. Washington Jr. followed with a two RBI single to take back the lead for Purdue at 16-14, in what would end up being the game winner.

“We're one of the grittiest teams in the country,” Washington Jr. said after the game, “and we always feel that we can come back at any point of the game no matter how many runs we're down.”

The Boilermakers travel to Penn State (12-17, 3-6) for a three-game series on Thursday-Friday-Saturday. All the games will be broadcast on BTN+.