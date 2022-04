ORLANDO, Fla. — Does a parent’s posting habits on Facebook really change the way they interact with their kids? A new study finds parents who tend to post tons of pictures of their children on social media often have a more friend-like parenting style in general. A team from the University of Central Florida says they prefer to be more of a buddy to their children instead of an authority figure. In many cases, these parents also allow their kids to start using social media at an earlier age.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO