Dodgers' Julio Urias: Struggles in season debut

On Tuesday night, after San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over for him and made history as the first woman to ever coach on the field during a regular-season Major League Baseball game.
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years.
Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics game, the BAA 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon.
Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more.
“Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.”
He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed.
“It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
After a five-game road trip and a 3-2 start to the 2022 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally returned to play ball in front of the hometown fans Thursday evening. In a matchup slated for 7:10 p.m. against the Cincinnati Reds, fans began lining up outside of the gets as early as 4 p.m. to start taking in the sights, sounds and feel of Dodger Stadium after what seemed like years away. The 99-day lockout, which threatened the entire 2022 season, plus COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the stadium from reaching full capacity since 2019. Opening Day was originally supposed to take place...
Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
Changes were made to Major League Baseball's written rules this past offseason, which means some unofficial rules are changing as well. One such unwritten rule is that teams shouldn't score runs when they are already well ahead of an opponent. The latest example happened in a game Tuesday night between...
Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
Minor (shoulder) reported shoulder soreness after his rehab outing with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor struggled in the appearance, though that alone was not particularly alarming considering he did not appear in any spring training games. News of a setback is more concerning, and the end result could mean his return from the injured list is delayed. Minor's continued absence should increase the chances of Nick Lodolo remaining in the rotation.
The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
