Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Pockets helper Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Johnson notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Stars. Johnson helped...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Recalled from Triple-A

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. With both Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill a roster spot. The 27-year-old has had short stints in the MLB in the past couple seasons, starting three games and appearing in six total contests between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Overall, he has produced a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while walking six and striking out 12 batters over 15 innings. With Giolito on the shelf, Lambert could be asked to make a spot start or two while with the big-league club for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Jacob Webb: DFA'd by Atlanta

Webb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Webb failed to make the Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings during 2019, but he had a 4.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last year. Atlanta selected the contract of Jackson Stephens in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday

Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Even though right-hander Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for the Brewers on Thursday, Dickerson will take a seat after going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two appearances of the season. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

