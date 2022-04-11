Watch: John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, performs ‘Imagine’ for 1st time to benefit Ukraine

A little bit of history was quietly made during the social media rally portion of Global Citizen’s “Stand Up for Ukraine” fundraiser on Friday night.

Julian Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, performed his father’s iconic ballad, “Imagine,” for the first time, breaking a vow the 59-year-old musician made to himself years ago, Today reported.

“I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine,” the younger Lennon wrote on Twitter, sharing a video clip of his performance.

According to Today, Julian Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed the song in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.

Julian Lennon also penned a message to accompany the video, explaining what prompted him to perform a song he vowed to never sing in public.

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could,” Lennon wrote. “So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? — I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide.”

“Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for…” he continued.

Julian Lennon is the son of John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, but the couple separated in November 1968 when he was only five. The former Beatle married Yoko Ono the following year, and the couple welcomed Sean Ono Lennon in 1975, Today reported.

