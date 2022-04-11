ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch: John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, performs ‘Imagine’ for 1st time to benefit Ukraine

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvZKP_0f5M7EBq00

A little bit of history was quietly made during the social media rally portion of Global Citizen’s “Stand Up for Ukraine” fundraiser on Friday night.

Julian Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, performed his father’s iconic ballad, “Imagine,” for the first time, breaking a vow the 59-year-old musician made to himself years ago, Today reported.

“I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine,” the younger Lennon wrote on Twitter, sharing a video clip of his performance.

According to Today, Julian Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed the song in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.

Julian Lennon also penned a message to accompany the video, explaining what prompted him to perform a song he vowed to never sing in public.

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could,” Lennon wrote. “So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? — I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide.”

“Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for…” he continued.

Julian Lennon is the son of John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, but the couple separated in November 1968 when he was only five. The former Beatle married Yoko Ono the following year, and the couple welcomed Sean Ono Lennon in 1975, Today reported.

Julian Lennon through the years Julian Lennon, son of the late Beatles legend John Lennon, poses in front of some of the photographs he is displaying in a show titled Alone at the Overture Art Fair, Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 in Miami. Art Basel Miami Beach and about two dozen other independent art fairs open Thursday. Tens of thousands of people are expected through Sunday at the fairs throughout Miami and South Beach. Lennon also exhibited his photography during the 2010 art fairs, and he was looking forward to enjoying Miamis social scene. You get every kind of character and every kind of style, he said. I just hope that doesnt detract from the actual work of the artists whove come here. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Lennon's son opens Yoko Ono performance centre in Liverpool

Sean Lennon has told of his mother Yoko Ono's "great love for Liverpool" as he opened a new performance centre named after her in the city. The son of Beatle legend John Lennon officially unveiled the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, home to the University of Liverpool's new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.
WORLD
The Independent

Sean Lennon to unveil university performance centre named in honour of Yoko Ono

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is to officially unveil a new cultural landmark in Liverpool named in honour of his mother.On Friday, Sean Lennon will open the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre which will be home to the University of Liverpool’s new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.The event will be celebrated in the evening with a gala concert featuring composer Professor Shirley Thompson’s premiere of One World, a re-imagining and homage to the ex-Beatle’s iconic song Imagine.A “thrilled” Yoko Ono, an honorary graduate of the university, said: “Thank you to the university and to the people of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nuno Bettencourt
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
Person
Cynthia Lennon
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Art Basel
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to rumours that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split

Rumours are spreading wildly that Rihanna has split from ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news. According to the allegations, the pop superstar decided to drop her partner after discovering that he had cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna’s even often seen in custom shoes from her own label.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Arcade Fire and David Byrne cover Plastic Ono Band’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at Ukraine benefit show

Arcade Fire and David Byrne covered Plastic Ono Band‘s protest song ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at the final night of four Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City. The Canadian band were joined by the legendary soloist and former Talking Heads frontman for the rendition of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 single last night (March 21) at Bowery Ballroom.
MUSIC
The Independent

John Hinckley Jr, who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan, to perform sold-out concert in Brooklyn

John Hinckley Jr, the man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will perform a concert in New York this summer. Hinckley, 66, announced his show on Saturday, tweeting that he was "very excited" to perform. The show will be 8 July at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Hinckley also said that the $20 tickets to his show have sold out. The venue where he will be performing can seat 450, but it is unclear how many tickets were actually sold. Hinckley spent 35 years in a psychiatric facility after he tried to kill Mr Reagan...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
WOKV

Depp witness: Actor was Southern gentleman; Heard was mean

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp — but she said Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary. Heard descended into screaming fits of blind rage,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy