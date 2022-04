Jarrett Allen may be back in time for the last play-in game the Cavaliers have. It’s the finger injury that derailed a season, and it may finally be a thing of the past. Yes, Jarrett Allen is going to try and play against the Atlanta Hawks. This is a necessary thing for the Cleveland Cavaliers to have happen if they want to beat the Hawks. The Hawks are not as good as the Nets, not by a long shot, but the Cavs’ entire defensive scheme rolls from inside to out. If Allen and Evan Mobley are able to lock down the paint, with Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro playing the edge of the perimeter, it really keeps the Cavs’ defense from being exposed.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO