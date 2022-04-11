ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

ESPN
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (124) Green 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 10-21 12-14 35, Thompson 4-6 2-4 10, Brown Jr. 7-13 1-1 17, Dosunmu 9-18 5-7 26, Cook 1-2 1-1 3, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 3-5 4-4 12, Bradley...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed

NEW YORK -- — Bring on Boston. That's the next stop on a recent rise for the Brooklyn Nets, who were in 10th place not long ago but don't look like an underdog right now. Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Cavaliers meet the Hawks in play-in game

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) PLAY-IN GAME: The Cavaliers and Hawks meet to decide the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks meet for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thompson 4 6 2#Vanderbilt 0 2#Mcdaniels 3 7 1#Monroe 4 8 1#Mclaughlin 1 1#Mcdaniels 1 4#Vanderbilt 0 1#Espn Com
ESPN

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, No. 22 scorer in college basketball history, to enter transfer portal

Detroit guard Antoine Davis, one of the top scorers in the history of college basketball, on Thursday said he's entering the transfer portal. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Davis posted to Twitter. "I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me. I wouldn't be in this position without the University giving me an opportunity as a student-athlete. I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman guard JD Davison to enter NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama freshman point guard JD Davison is entering the NBA draft. Davison, who is projected to be the No. 38 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. He didn't say if he would be hiring an agent, but Davison told ESPN's Jonathan Givony he was "done with college."
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy