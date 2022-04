TORONTO -- Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall selection in last year's NHL draft, made his Buffalo Sabres debut Tuesday night, in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Power, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, skated almost 20 minutes in front of friends and family. He was swarmed by them afterward, many wearing his new No. 25 Buffalo jersey.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO