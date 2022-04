DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - About 20 firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on S. Sixth St. Friday night. The fire department says the address on the 700-block was a two-story wood-frame house, but they found the fire was in a detached garage. The garage was already heavily involved when firefighters arrived. They knocked the fire out quickly, but the garage, including the owner’s vehicle inside, was a total loss.

DE PERE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO