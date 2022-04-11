ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman raising money for Ukraine to help refugees escape to Poland

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local woman is raising money to support Ukrainians running away from the war. Mia Khomitskyi has good friend in Poland right now trying to do as much as he can to help Ukrainians escape from the war. Khomitskyi set up a GoFundMe to for them to buy supplies....

