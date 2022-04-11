Golf World Reacts To Player’s Controversial Masters Comments

They don't tell you this when you turn pro, but packing is part of the job. We’re on the road for weeks at a time. Packing the necessary gear as efficiently as possible is a skill. The key to golf travel is preparation and packing your golf-club travel case to perfection. This isn’t a typical suitcase or carry-on: This bag holds your clubs. Packing and arranging everything in a way that protects your sticks and fits a ton of gear all while staying within a manageable weight limit is an art. Here’s how I go about it. First, if possible, take the head off of your driver. It’s the longest club—and thus most vulnerable—in your bag. (It’s also my favorite club in the bag!) The last thing you want is to show up at your destination with a broken driver shaft. The best way to avoid this is to take the club wrench, detach the driver head, wrap it in a towel and pack it in your bag.

