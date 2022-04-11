ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Golf World Reacts To Player’s Controversial Masters Comments

By Andrew Holleran
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyrrell Hatton didn’t perform well at The Masters this year and following his round, he made his opinion on Augusta National’s golf course extremely clear. To sum things up: Hatton isn’t a fan of how unpredictable Augusta National’s golf course can be at times. Hatton...

Comments / 30

Antony Nenni
2d ago

Your golf game is the problem not the course. You have done nothing but embarass tourself and display your ignorance making these statements about THE MASTERS. Shame on you and your big mouth.

4
The Greek
3d ago

If you ever make it again., just refuse it if and give someone else the opportunity

16
USEagle
3d ago

Aw, poor baby. I miss the old guy golfers, this new generation of political cry babies have ruined the game...

11
