Bob Odenkirk and the Better Call Saul team detail series finale during PaleyFest in Los Angeles: 'I always wanted the character to grow'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Bob Odenkirk and the team behind Better Call Saul opened up about their show's series finale at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The actor, 59, opened up about what he wanted to see from his character during the show's final season.

'I always wanted the character to grow and I campaigned for that over the years,' he told The Hollywood Reporter. 'My argument to Vince Gilligan was that sometimes people do learn the right lessons from trauma and challenge in life. They don’t always become Walter White. And I’m going to leave it to you to find out whether that is what happened.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKAMh_0f5M56Hh00
Nearing the end: Bob Odenkirk and the team behind Better Call Saul opened up about their show's series finale at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday

Better Call Saul follows lawyer Saul Goodman who first appeared in Breaking Bad as a criminal consultant to Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

Because of the character's long history, showrunner Peter Gould said it was a difficult process to figure out exactly how his arc should come to an end.

'We had no idea how we were going to wrap it up until season five, and if you watch season five closely, later on you’ll see the clouds start to part during season five, and I wouldn’t say an ending but we had an image for where we could go,' Gould told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixZwx_0f5M56Hh00
Team effort: Much of the show's creative team attended the event together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSATM_0f5M56Hh00
Growth: 'I always wanted the character to grow and I campaigned for that over the years,' Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter

'As it worked out we came pretty close, but there were a lot of nuances that were very hard won this season.'

Gould also admitted it's been a slow sad goodbye with the show wrapping up as the cast and crew have fought through so much together.

'We’ve been through near-death experience, deaths in the family, births, marriages, divorces — it’s been a ride with everything that can happen in human life just about,' he explained. 'Bit by bit the group is scattered to the four winds so it’s a very long, slow, painful goodbye to the group, but I like to think as many of us as possible are going to work together again.

'After Breaking Bad I thought I would never have an experience as rewarding, fun and creatively fertile as Breaking Bad, and this show for me has been just as good, for me maybe even a little bit better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3Rj9_0f5M56Hh00
Subtweet: The actor, 59, subtweeted the official Better Call Saul account which revealed that Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston would make an appearance in the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMhUR_0f5M56Hh00
Correction: He later corrected his spelling mistake with the tweet, 'I was so excited and misspelled a word...see if you can figure out which one. Love, Bob'

The team's appearance at PaleyFest coincided with the announcement that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would return to their roles from Breaking Bad during the show's sixth season.

Odenkirk quoted a tweet from the official Better Call Saul account that revealed the news. The original post read, 'They're coming back. #BetterCallSaul,' with a photo of the dynamic duo sitting in the front seat of the car.

The Nobody actor tweeted out his excitement which read, 'Kaboom! Let’s do rhis [sic].'

He later corrected his spelling mistake with the tweet, 'I was so excited and misspelled a word...see if you can figure out which one. Love, Bob.'

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul's final season are set for release on Monday, April 18.

Better Call Saul's final season will be available only on Stan in Australia on April 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQZFT_0f5M56Hh00
Final episodes coming soon: The first two episodes of Better Call Saul's final season are set for release on Monday, April 18

