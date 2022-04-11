Firefighters discover a dead body after fighting the blaze of a house fire

UPDATE FROM SPD, MARCH 16:On 03-06-22 SPD officers along with Spokane Fire Department crews responded to the area of Rockwell and Jefferson for an RV on fire. A body was found inside the RV and the subsequent investigation showed the manner of death was likely homicide.The investigation remains active. Major Crimes Detectives along with Forensics personnel examined the scene extensively and continue to process evidence. One person involved in the incident has been arrested.Anyone with information about the incident, and has not spoken to investigators, is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20037466.PREVIOUS COVERAGE:SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Rockwell Ave on Sunday, March 6 around 2 a.m. after reports of a recreational vehicle on fire.When the first company arrived, they saw a midsized RV completely engulfed in flames, endangering three nearby vehicles and a single-family home with the threat of spreading fire. Firefighters acted quickly and were able to prevent extension to nearby properties, confining the fire to the RV.Once the blaze was extinguished, personnel discovered a deceased victim inside the RV living space. It was determined life-saving measures would be ineffectual, and resuscitative measure were not attempted.Spokane Police Major Crimes and Fire Departments are jointly investigating the incident. The name of the victim and cause of the fire are not available at this time.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 29 DAYS AGO