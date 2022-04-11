ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Headmaster of Louisiana Christian School arrested for taping students’ mouths shut

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRY9q_0f5M480w00

SLIDELL, La. ( KLFY ) — A Louisiana pastor was arrested last week for allegedly taping students’ mouths shut at the school where he is the headmaster.

According to Slidell Police , Pastor John Raymond, 60, of Lacombe was charged with three counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Police said in late March they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) about potential child abuse occurring at Lakeside Christian School involving the Pastor/Headmaster who was taping students’ mouths shut, as a form of discipline.

Shooting in Abbeville leaves one in the hospital

An investigation by police found that on March 18, several students were removed from a class due to excessive talking.

Raymond reportedly became angry and brought the students to his office, took a roll of packing tape, and taped the students’ mouths shut by wrapping the tape around their heads, police said.

He then allegedly sent the students back to class for 45 minutes before another school administrator felt uncomfortable with the situation and removed the tape from the students’ faces.

Police said because the tape was wrapped around the students’ heads, it had to be removed with a pair of scissors.

Berwick Police Officer, 51, dies over the weekend of cancer

The students, according to police, told authorities that they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.

Following their investigation, police said, Raymond surrendered to police and was booked into the Slidell City Jail for three (3) counts of cruelty to juveniles, which states, in part, “to cause unjustifiable pain or suffering to children under the age of 17”.

All three of the victims were 13-years-old, police said.

Raymond will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Joint effort by law enforcement leads to arrest of duo and seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and rifle in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
City
Lacombe, LA
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Headmaster#Child Abuse#Mouths#Slidell Police#Lakeside Christian School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy