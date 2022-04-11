Man killed following shooting in North Hollywood

A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot during an argument in North Hollywood.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the 12000 block of Saticoy Street.

Police say the victim got into some type of verbal dispute with a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD North Hollywood Division at 818-623-4016. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

