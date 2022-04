LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The project to bring broadband internet to Louisa County is coming along, and this week the Board of Supervisors got an update on the process. Firefly, the company laying the fiber which will connect many to the internet, is now in Rappahannock Electric Cooperative territory, laying 15 to 20 miles of fiber a week, according to Supervisor Duane Adams.

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO