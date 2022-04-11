ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Guard Matisse Thybulle, not fully vaccinated, ineligible to play for Philadelphia 76ers when first-round series shifts to Toronto

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will be able to play in only the Sixers' home games. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada, and Thybulle is not fully...

www.espn.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Matisse
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Toronto Raptors#Sixers#The Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes surprising NBA Draft decision

Shaedon Sharpe’s future has been a hot topic this offseason for Kentucky. We might get our answer Tuesday — but with a twist. Sharpe is expected to announce he’s entering the NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility, according to 247Sports’ Travis Branham. That’s an interesting move, especially considering he could be a projected lottery pick.
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy