Central Florida sees violent weekend with 14 people shot, 3 killed since Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a violent weekend across Central Florida.

Several people have been hurt and some killed after a string of shootings.

In total, there have been 15 shootings in three Central Florida counties in the past 48 hours.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire, and three of the victims died from their injuries.

Most of this violence took place in Orange County and Orlando, but there was also one shooting each in Volusia and Lake counties.

The statistics are shocking: 15 shootings, 14 people hit, three dead from weekend violence.

The violence began late Friday night after two people were shot and one died in Lake County in Tavares.

About an hour later in Volusia County, a 17-year-old shot a relative during a dispute in DeLand on East Haven Road. The 26-year-old victim is expected to survive.

In Orange County an hour later, a gunshot victim showed up at the Millenia ER after a shooting on West Lancaster Road.

The violence didn’t slow down on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m., one person was found shot on Garden Park Drive in Orlando.

Fifteen minutes later, Orange County deputies were called to investigate a homicide on St. Nicholas Avenue but while there, they received a 911 emergency call at the Circle K just a few blocks away on East Colonial Drive where they found a woman shot in her car.

There would be four more shootings before the end of the day in Orange County and Orlando, which included two men shot near Tildenville Park near Winter Garden.

The youngest victims, just 13 and 14 years old, were shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on Gilman Circle in Orlando.

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that a group of kids were standing at a corner when a group rolled up in a silver sedan and shot at the kids multiple times, and then drove away.

A man was found shot dead Sunday morning along Vagabond Lane.

Orlando police are also looking into a shooting that happened at 10 a.m. Sunday on Lanette Street.

Police said someone fired shots at a parked car with someone inside, but no one was hurt in that incident.

See more in the video above.

©2022 Cox Media Group