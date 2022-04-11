ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida sees violent weekend with 14 people shot, 3 killed since Friday

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a violent weekend across Central Florida.

Several people have been hurt and some killed after a string of shootings.

In total, there have been 15 shootings in three Central Florida counties in the past 48 hours.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire, and three of the victims died from their injuries.

Most of this violence took place in Orange County and Orlando, but there was also one shooting each in Volusia and Lake counties.

The statistics are shocking: 15 shootings, 14 people hit, three dead from weekend violence.

The violence began late Friday night after two people were shot and one died in Lake County in Tavares.

About an hour later in Volusia County, a 17-year-old shot a relative during a dispute in DeLand on East Haven Road. The 26-year-old victim is expected to survive.

In Orange County an hour later, a gunshot victim showed up at the Millenia ER after a shooting on West Lancaster Road.

The violence didn’t slow down on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m., one person was found shot on Garden Park Drive in Orlando.

Fifteen minutes later, Orange County deputies were called to investigate a homicide on St. Nicholas Avenue but while there, they received a 911 emergency call at the Circle K just a few blocks away on East Colonial Drive where they found a woman shot in her car.

There would be four more shootings before the end of the day in Orange County and Orlando, which included two men shot near Tildenville Park near Winter Garden.

The youngest victims, just 13 and 14 years old, were shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on Gilman Circle in Orlando.

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that a group of kids were standing at a corner when a group rolled up in a silver sedan and shot at the kids multiple times, and then drove away.

A man was found shot dead Sunday morning along Vagabond Lane.

Orlando police are also looking into a shooting that happened at 10 a.m. Sunday on Lanette Street.

Police said someone fired shots at a parked car with someone inside, but no one was hurt in that incident.

See more in the video above.

Comments / 85

Denise Tutas
3d ago

I can't believe people are blaming the police for this!!! How about , parents take the time to teach your children some morals and they won't grow up thinking that they can just kill someone for the fun of it. I have police friends that would give their lives to save others...

Reply
23
Dona o
3d ago

I think police presence is scarce in this state, population growing at the speed of light, population grows 200% yearly. little owe sheriff and his 3 cops ain't cutting it. time to grow the police force, like now.

Reply
9
Ellis Iverson
3d ago

Spanish or should I say Puerto Ricans for out on the weekend shooting people and why I say this is because Orlando PD and Orange county don't really do nothing but ride around in their cars they're not patrolling doing none of this Spanish people are coming in from different countries they don't have money so what you think they are doing they're robbing the people in Central Florida half of the people that was shot were either residents here or innocent bystanders and in other counties I don't have none explained for but the ones in Orlando and Orange county believe me there were a Spanish group of men out robbing that morning

Reply(4)
4
