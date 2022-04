A community is in mourning after a little girl was killed in a crash while playing on the playground at an Arcadia daycare. Since Thursday morning, neighbors and loved ones have been bringing balloons, flowers and stuffed animals to line the fence in front of the playground at Imagination Station Learning Center at 726 E. Magnolia St., where 4-year-old Maleena Valdez was killed. At 5:30 p.m. Friday night, they will be holding a candlelight vigil for Maleena and for the other child injured in the crash.

ARCADIA, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO