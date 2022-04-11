Collegedale Police Easter Egg Hunt

I was walking in my neighborhood in Ooltewah when a very small and friendly calico cat walked out of a bush meowing. I think it’s a girl, but am not sure. She walked right up to me and was very cuddly, but also very skinny so we brought her home and fed her dinner. She seems to be house trained and used the litter box right away. I really think she belongs to someone because she is just so friendly, trusting and quick to curl up in my lap for a nap. We are bringing her to HES today – please visit if you think this might be your pet or a pet you know.

OOLTEWAH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO