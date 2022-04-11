624eee120b3d6.image.jpg

How old were you when your parents left you alone for the first time?. Chances are if you're over 40, your parents were probably a little more lenient about the age a kid can be left home alone. Today, I feel parents are a bit more strict about that number.
McHENRY — When spring comes to Garrett County, the trees start to green, the perennials start to emerge — and the bloodhounds return. The National Police Bloodhound Association, founded by the Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut State Police in 1962, provides training and instruction and offers certification to law enforcement bloodhound teams throughout the United States.
WAGGENER, W.Va. (WV News) — A coal processing company announced they have selected Mason County for its newest plant, WCHS TV reported. In a new release, Frontieras North America could employ up to 500 people for its first FASForm plant. This type of plant will produce liquid fuels, hydrogen, methane, propane, ethane, solid carbon products from coal and waste plastics.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, mobile mammography unit, will visit Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. • Princeton Rescue...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 367 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. There were 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,791 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male from...
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEWIS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA and MOUNTAIN LAKES DRUG AND VIOLENT CRIME UNIT,. FIVE THOUSAND TWENTY-ONE DOLLARS ($5.021.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY. 2010 MERCEDES (VIN WDDGF8BB1ARO95326), AND JAMES EDWARD BREEDEN,. Respondents. ORDER OF PUBLICATION. NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR FORFEITURE. The...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Antero Resources has provided Healthy Harrison with a $10,000 donation to support the organization’s efforts to improve the health of area residents. The donation was presented by Antero Public Affairs Coordinator Stephanie Iaquinta during Healthy Harrison’s first in-person board meeting since January of...
OAKLAND — Garrett County has had four new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week. As of Wednesday, the county had a cumulative total of 5,720 cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s a rise from the single case reported the previous week. No coronavirus-related deaths were...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Construction continues on the Harrison County general services annex that's going up near the courthouse, with an expected completion date this summer. Despite delays, contractors and county officials hope that construction of the annex will be substantially complete by June 10. Furniture delivery is...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will hold its 13th annual State History Bowl Championship on April 26 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Twenty-four teams of West Virginia eighth-graders from 19 schools in 12 counties will vie...
Prom 2022 is 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Wisp. Prom tickets will be on sale in Mr. Pyle’s room starting Wednesday, April 13, and ending Friday, April 29. Tickets will be available from the beginning of RAMS until 3:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold the week before the prom, so you must get your ticket on or before Friday, April 29.
