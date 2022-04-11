ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, WV

624eee120b3d6.image.jpg

WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider safety in grain bins of all ages and sizes. Already this spring we’ve had...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bloodhounds returning to Garrett County for training this month

McHENRY — When spring comes to Garrett County, the trees start to green, the perennials start to emerge — and the bloodhounds return. The National Police Bloodhound Association, founded by the Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut State Police in 1962, provides training and instruction and offers certification to law enforcement bloodhound teams throughout the United States.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Mason County, West Virginia selected for a new coal processing plant location

WAGGENER, W.Va. (WV News) — A coal processing company announced they have selected Mason County for its newest plant, WCHS TV reported. In a new release, Frontieras North America could employ up to 500 people for its first FASForm plant. This type of plant will produce liquid fuels, hydrogen, methane, propane, ethane, solid carbon products from coal and waste plastics.
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, WV
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Man, WV
WVNews

West Virginia COVID report: 14 more deaths, including 11 reconciliations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 367 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. There were 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,791 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

April 13, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEWIS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA and MOUNTAIN LAKES DRUG AND VIOLENT CRIME UNIT,. FIVE THOUSAND TWENTY-ONE DOLLARS ($5.021.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY. 2010 MERCEDES (VIN WDDGF8BB1ARO95326), AND JAMES EDWARD BREEDEN,. Respondents. ORDER OF PUBLICATION. NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR FORFEITURE. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, six, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three) (three, eight, nine, three)
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Grain Entrapment
WVNews

Antero Resources donates $10,000 to Healthy Harrison initiatives

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Antero Resources has provided Healthy Harrison with a $10,000 donation to support the organization’s efforts to improve the health of area residents. The donation was presented by Antero Public Affairs Coordinator Stephanie Iaquinta during Healthy Harrison’s first in-person board meeting since January of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Four new COVID-19 cases for the week

OAKLAND — Garrett County has had four new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week. As of Wednesday, the county had a cumulative total of 5,720 cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s a rise from the single case reported the previous week. No coronavirus-related deaths were...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WVNews

Ram notes

Prom 2022 is 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Wisp. Prom tickets will be on sale in Mr. Pyle’s room starting Wednesday, April 13, and ending Friday, April 29. Tickets will be available from the beginning of RAMS until 3:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold the week before the prom, so you must get your ticket on or before Friday, April 29.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy