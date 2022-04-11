624eee120b3d6.image.jpg

Prom 2022 is 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Wisp. Prom tickets will be on sale in Mr. Pyle’s room starting Wednesday, April 13, and ending Friday, April 29. Tickets will be available from the beginning of RAMS until 3:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold the week before the prom, so you must get your ticket on or before Friday, April 29.

