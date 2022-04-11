ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tri-State tradition returns after 2-year pandemic Hiatus

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KX6cS_0f5M2G3v00

One of Cincinnati's oldest and largest continuous traditions returned Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The "Original Italian Dinner" from Sacred Heart Church in Camp Washington is back, but it's not quite what it used to be. This year's dinner was take-out only.

"We would do about 6,000 dinners in one day. It took us about 10-12 weeks to prepare all the food and everything. So this year we decided that we would do just nothing but frozen and carry out," organizer Ron Panioto Junior said.

That didn't stop people from showing up, Panioto said the food started to run out after just a few hours.

This year, volunteers cooked 80,000 raviolis, 12,000 meatballs, 1,200 quarts of tomato sauce and hundreds of containers of cheese. According to the church, all recipes date back to 1911.

At 111 years and counting, organizers said it is the oldest event of its kind in the U.S.

Organizers said all proceeds from the tradition go right back into funding the Sacred Heart Church.

Comments / 1

Related
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Washington State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Volunteers#Tri State#Hiatus#Italian#The U S Organizers#The Sacred Heart Church
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, is a major city In the state of Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. This city is packed full of cultural institutions that will keep you busy during your entire visit. When you’re finished sightseeing, go stop at one of the many restaurants specializing in classic American cuisine. With our top five list of American restaurants in Cleveland, you’ll never go hungry.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Chicken-in-a-cone restaurant opening in suburban Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that reimagines the classic combination of fried chicken and waffles in a portable way is opening adjacent to a picturesque suburban Cincinnati park. Chick'nCone is coming to 10250 Gateway Place, at the foot of the $50 million Approach at Summit Park development overlooking...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy