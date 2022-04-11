ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

AFLW’s first dynasty is born as Crows reap rewards of investment | Rana Hussain

By Rana Hussain
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCRrX_0f5M2AlZ00

A third premiership won on Saturday by the Adelaide Crows, who now boast more trophies than the club’s men’s side, is just reward for their investment in women’s football, the ability to retain star players and the importance of sound leadership.

Adelaide were amongst the first AFL clubs to feature in the inaugural AFLW season – beneficiaries of the hard work of Gina Dutschke and others who established women’s football in the state after founding the South Australian women’s football league in 1990. Many doubted the state’s ability to produce a quality women’s side when the AFL announced plans to fast track a competition in 2016 and there were legitimate concerns over the talent pool, but Adelaide began building their pathway programs in 2015 and 2016 in collaboration with the SANFL.

Related: Adelaide Crows claim third AFLW premiership after win over Melbourne in grand final

By March 2017, the Crows were featuring in the AFLW’s first grand final, where they started as underdogs against the undefeated Brisbane Lions, but emerged as champions. It was their first foray into footy folklore – the first ever premiers of the AFLW.

After a disappointing fifth-placed finish the next year, Adelaide surged back to prominence in 2019 under the leadership of new coach Mathew Clarke and a second premiership arrived in 2019 following a 45-point grand final victory over Carlton.

The win was marred by a heartbreaking ACL injury for Erin Phillips. In a game where she played only three quarters, Phillips still managed to win best on ground and with it came confirmation that not only was she a champion of the game but also the key to Adelaide’s enduring success. The success of 2019 was the first sign a legacy was brewing in South Australia.

Strong leadership, the envy of the league, has been a feature for this side since the inception of the league, after captain Chelsea Randall and Phillips were both recruited as marquee players for the inaugural season. “In those formative years,” coach Mathew Clarke says, “Erin and Chelsea drove the culture and the standards and taught the players how to be professional … how to be good.”

The most obvious testament to the duo’s work ethic is their journey back to a grand final, having both missed last year’s defeat to Brisbane. If pre-game steely stares and post-match interviews are anything to go by, it seems for Randall delivering her team a third premiership was the completion of significant unfinished business. And for Phillips, perhaps closure.

A potential departure to Port Adelaide for Phillips brings some melancholy to an otherwise euphoric moment. With three premierships under her belt, Philips could well be looking for a new challenge at a club where her father, Greg, played; a club where she can build yet another legacy, this time perhaps off the field. Intriguingly, a move to Port will provide an answer to the question many have asked over the past six years – who are the Crows without Erin Philips?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDLSs_0f5M2AlZ00
Anne Hatchard was best-on-ground in the 2022 AFLW grand final. Photograph: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/Getty Images

In a league where consistency across fixtures, season starts and playing groups continues to prove elusive, the steadiness and maturity of experienced players such as Randall and Phillips have been crucial. As has continuity, with the Crows managing to also retain to date, Ebony Marinoff, Justine Mules, Stevie-Lee Thompson and Saturday’s best-on-ground Anne Hatchard – all now triple-premiership players. Whether it be the early investment, their ability to manage a stellar list, the fight to come back from injuries or the team’s strong culture, the Crows have set the benchmark for the heights an AFLW side can achieve.

For the Demons, there was triumph in making it to their first grand final. For Adelaide, it was clear they were playing for bonafide success, the kind that’s etched in stone. On Saturday, the Crows took their moment yet again and while many inaugural teams and their champions deservedly have the word “trailblazer” attached to their names, it is Adelaide alone who can claim the word “dynasty” – for now.

The true test for the Crows may still be ahead of them with cross-town rivals Port Adelaide entering the league alongside the other three remaining clubs. For the first time South Australia will field two AFLW sides, which will see both clubs competing for talent and membership base. The Crows are now faced with a potentially damaging sign and trade period where new clubs will eye off their premiership talent.

Regardless, after a dream run to date, Adelaide’s future success now hinges on their ability to both retain star players, develop new talent and ensure there is the kind of belief in the Crows’ brand of women’s footy that wards off up and coming sides eager to replicate their dominance. For now though, the Crows have a few months of basking in the triumph that has cemented their position as the force to be reckoned with in the league’s most groundbreaking era.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Guy Porter’s three-week ban highlights uncertainty over ‘foul play’ in rugby

Uncertainty across Europe about the precise definition of “foul play” in rugby union shows no sign of easing after the decision to give Leicester’s Guy Porter a three-week ban for an off-the-ball collision with Clermont’s Fritz Lee in Sunday’s Champions Cup last-16 tie. The original red card has been upheld and Porter will now miss Saturday’s second leg at Welford Road.
WORLD
The Guardian

Cleary deals set Panthers up for long-term success

Penrith’s ultimate successes have, historically, been fleeting. Not this time. The signing of star halfback Nathan Cleary and coach Ivan Cleary to long-term deals has set the Panthers up for sustainable security at the top of the premiership ladder. This may not be Melbourne Storm longevity but it is hard to see Penrith missing out on the top four anytime in the 2020s now the Clearys have locked themselves in as centrepieces.
RUGBY
The Guardian

‘Brother versus brother’: Super League revels in first all-French derby

Almost exactly 27 years to the day since the former chief executive of the Rugby Football League, Maurice Lindsay, unveiled the grand plans for the advent of Super League and the proposed continental expansion which came with it, few should have afforded themselves a smile more than Lindsay here as history was made, with two French sides facing one another in the competition for the first time.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

The legacy of Lake Pedder: how the world's first Green Party was born in Tasmania 50 years ago

Fifty years ago this week, the world’s first “green” political party was born in Tasmania after the state government purposefully flooded the magnificent Lake Pedder. The flooding made way for a hydro-electricity scheme, transforming the nearly 10-square-kilometre lake into a reservoir spanning almost 250 square kilometres today. This damaged the surrounding wilderness – now recognised as part of Tasmania’s World Heritage Area – and greatly tarnished its natural beauty. The controversial move sparked nationwide outcry. In an effort to save the lake, the United Tasmania Group was formed on March 23, 1972 by fielding candidates in the state election that year. The...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Investment#Aflw#The Adelaide Crows#South Australian#Sanfl
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy