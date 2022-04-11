ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Deputies arrest alleged vehicle theft suspect in San Diego

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle Sunday in San Diego, but the woman at the wheel refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The attempted traffic stop took happened around 8:45 a.m. near Murray Ridge Park, according to SDSD Sgt. Bill Munsch.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Jamie Bender, continued south on Interstate 15 and exited onto El Cajon Boulevard, Munsch said.

The pursuit then continued onto city streets and ended when the stolen car collided with another vehicle at 35th Street and Orange Avenue, Munsch said. Bender was taken into custody by deputies. The driver of the other vehicle was sent to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two other vehicles sustained minor damage because of the collision, Munsch said. A public utility box was also damaged.

Bender was booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility on multiple felony counts including alleged vehicle theft, Munsch said. She was being held on $100,000 bail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
