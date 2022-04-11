Monday's Time Schedule

DENVER (CBS4)– Walking through Lower Downtown, LoDo, in Denver, there aren’t many signs of what once was, except for a plaque near 20th and Blake. (credit: CBS) “A white mob descended on the Chinatown that was existing in LoDo, and basically they brutalized the people there, they destroyed the businesses, and they even killed a man,” said Joie Ha, the vice-chair of the Colorado Asian Pacific United. On Oct. 31, 1880, a once-bustling Denver Chinatown was left in shambles after an anti-Chinese riot broke out in the area. “After the riot there were tens of thousands of dollars in damage to businesses and the...

