Fire breaks out behind Walmart in Lompoc

The Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a blaze that broke out around 3 p.m. behind Walmart located on Central Avenue in Lompoc.

Authorities said the fire sparked from a pile of cardboard waiting to be recycled.

Two engines, a rescue crew and the battalion chief responded to the scene.

According to the Lompoc City Fire Department, there was only minor damage to the adjacent structure.

Despite the heavy smoke seen coming from behind the store, fire officials said there was no need for evacuations.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews remained on scene until about 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.