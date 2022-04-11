Kelly Slater's favourite 'crash pad' owned by Aussie surf legend Bruce Raymond is listed for sale with an eye-watering $5.375million price tag
Champion surfer Kelly Slater's favoured Sydney 'crash pad' is up for auction with a price guide of $5.375million.
The four-bedroom clifftop mansion in Bilgola, in Sydney's Northern Beaches, is being sold by former pro surfer Bruce Raymond, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Raymond, 68, the one-time director of sports apparel brand Quiksilver, often hosted Slater, 50, at his property during the Floridian's frequent visits to Australia.
Raymond, who helped catapult surfing into a professional sport in the '60s and '70s, says he wants to downsize, but will stay in the area.
He converted the back garden of the huge 784sqm spread into a micro farm, which includes a windmill, shed and three plots for vegetables.
The multi-storey property has a holiday resort atmosphere with sensational views of the beachfront near Avalon, one of Sydney's most sought-after coastal postcodes.
Large wrap-around windows drench the living areas in sunlight, and there is also an ocean view from just about every room in the sprawling estate.
A barbecue area and pizza oven are perfect for entertaining, while the master suite has a dual vanity ensuite and walk-in wardrobes.
The kitchen, featuring a Caesarstone island bench, overlooks the heated mineral pool outside, plus the deck and garden with an 'island' atmosphere.
There is also a fully contained guest suite, which was occupied by Slater during his many stays at the home over the years.
Slater is widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time.
He considers Australia a second home, but has also criticised the Australian government for its handling of the Covid pandemic.
Raymond's Bilgola home will go to auction on April 12.
