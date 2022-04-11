ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kelly Slater's favourite 'crash pad' owned by Aussie surf legend Bruce Raymond is listed for sale with an eye-watering $5.375million price tag

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Champion surfer Kelly Slater's favoured Sydney 'crash pad' is up for auction with a price guide of $5.375million.

The four-bedroom clifftop mansion in Bilgola, in Sydney's Northern Beaches, is being sold by former pro surfer Bruce Raymond, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Raymond, 68, the one-time director of sports apparel brand Quiksilver, often hosted Slater, 50, at his property during the Floridian's frequent visits to Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7mle_0f5Lzm7K00
Hitting the market: Surfer-turned-businessman Bruce Raymond is selling his four-bedroom clifftop mansion in Bilgola, in Sydney's Northern Beaches. (Pictured: the pool and courtyard)

Raymond, who helped catapult surfing into a professional sport in the '60s and '70s, says he wants to downsize, but will stay in the area.

He converted the back garden of the huge 784sqm spread into a micro farm, which includes a windmill, shed and three plots for vegetables.

The multi-storey property has a holiday resort atmosphere with sensational views of the beachfront near Avalon, one of Sydney's most sought-after coastal postcodes.

Large wrap-around windows drench the living areas in sunlight, and there is also an ocean view from just about every room in the sprawling estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwXsv_0f5Lzm7K00
Crash pad: Raymond, 68, the one-time director of sports apparel brand Quiksilver, often hosted champion surfer Kelly Slater, 50, at his property during the Floridian's frequent visits to Australia. (Pictured: Slater after winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline final in Hawaii in February)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m625_0f5Lzm7K00
Moving on: Raymond (pictured), who helped catapult surfing into a professional sport in the '60s and '70s, says he wants to downsize, but will stay in the area 

A barbecue area and pizza oven are perfect for entertaining, while the master suite has a dual vanity ensuite and walk-in wardrobes.

The kitchen, featuring a Caesarstone island bench, overlooks the heated mineral pool outside, plus the deck and garden with an 'island' atmosphere.

There is also a fully contained guest suite, which was occupied by Slater during his many stays at the home over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347JRP_0f5Lzm7K00
Idyllic: The kitchen, featuring a Caesarstone island bench, overlooks the heated mineral pool outside, plus the deck and garden with an 'island' atmosphere 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joxNE_0f5Lzm7K00
Beach home: One of four bedrooms, boasting ocean views, can be seen here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPp0s_0f5Lzm7K00
Dazzling: One of the living areas, featuring hardwood floors, is shown here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5Q4c_0f5Lzm7K00
Indoor-outdoor living: A barbecue area and pizza oven are perfect for entertaining, while the master suite has a dual vanity ensuite and walk-in wardrobes 

Slater is widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time.

He considers Australia a second home, but has also criticised the Australian government for its handling of the Covid pandemic.

Raymond's Bilgola home will go to auction on April 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TpsF_0f5Lzm7K00
Champion: Slater is widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time. (He is seen here riding a wave during the Billabong Pro surfing tournament in Tahiti on May 14, 2008)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Project's Waleed Aly signs an eye-watering 'seven-figure' deal plus 'sweeteners' to stay at Channel 10 - leaving two contenders to replace Leigh Sales as host of 7.30

The Project's Waleed Aly has signed a new multi-year deal with Channel 10, putting an end to rumours he could replace Leigh Sales as host of ABC's 7.30. Sales' announcement last month she would be quitting 7.30 after the federal election coincided with Aly's contract with 10 coming up for renewal, leading to speculation he could jump ship to the public broadcaster, where he started his media career.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I have no toenails!': Emma Raducanu reveals her feet have borne the brunt of training on clay as she prepares to play her first EVER match on the surface for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup

The wrecked state of Emma Raducanu's toenails are testament to the latest new instalment of her career that begins today. Somewhat incredibly, the US Open champion has never played a professional match on clay, but that will change when she leads Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup against the Czech Republic.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Witness tells of harrowing moment he SURFED with 'decomposed body with dark hair' before it washed up on one of Sydney's most popular beaches and wild theories emerge about her identity

A local has relived the horrifying moment he unknowingly surfed alongside the rotting remains of a woman's decomposed body drifting in the sea off a popular Sydney beach. Police were called to the northern end of Bronte Beach in the city's east around 5.45am on Wednesday after a call from a member of the public who found the body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Slater
Guitar World Magazine

Jackson launches the Concept Series, offering Custom Shop hardware without the eye-watering price tag

The firm’s 2022 line delivers high-performance takes on the Rhoads and Soloist with the sort of premium pickups and branded components usually reserved for custom builds. Jackson has unveiled the Concept Series, a new range based around its enduring Soloist and Rhoads body shapes, which offers high-spec appointments and custom shop-style aesthetic at a more manageable price point.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#The Daily Telegraph#Quiksilver
The Guardian

Sud’s law: how the soap with the champagne price-tag won the pandemic

I first noticed Aesop’s little amber bottles popping up in smart restaurants and hotel rooms a few years ago: they were glass ambassadors from a faraway country of refined, futuristic beauty products. Then I spotted them on The Modern House website (and occasionally on Howdens furniture catalogue), positioned next to brick-tile showers and Belfast sinks. By spring 2020, the bottles were everywhere, the little vials of its Post-Poo Drops (designed to mask bad odours) in the loo shorthand for a certain kind of domestic sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Sale boss Alex Sanderson believes the Premiership's controversial new cost-cutting measures will pay off for the English game in the long run - even if the number of superstar players decreases as they are lured overseas

Alex Sanderson is convinced the Gallagher Premiership's controversial cost-cutting measures will benefit English rugby in the long run as he bids to take his Sale Sharks side into the Champions Cup quarter-finals. The Premiership's salary cap has gone from £6.4m to £5m and the number of marquee players whose salaries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's 'clear the air' talks with Queen and Charles: Duke and Duchess face family for the first time since Megxit as they make secret visit to meet senior royals in Windsor on their way to the Invictus Games in Holland

Harry and Meghan held top-secret 'clear the air' talks with the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday after stopping off in the UK en route to the Invictus Games in Holland. It is the first time the Duchess of Sussex has set foot in Britain since so-called...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Blackpool Zoo's giant tortoise Darwin dies aged 105: 'Much loved' creature was credited with inspiring generations of conservationists

A 'much-loved' giant tortoise and Blackpool Zoo's longest-staying resident has died at the age of 105. Darwin the Aldabra tortoise lived through two world wars and two global pandemics before his death, which was announced by 'extremely saddened' staff on Wednesday. The 'irreplaceable' and 'iconic' reptile had been a popular...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Dozens of travellers wearing pink follow procession of seven Rolls Royce cars and five lorries at funeral of mother, 45, who died after cancer battle as floral tributes pay tribute to '1 Tough Cookie'

A fleet of Rolls Royce limousines formed a silver cortege in an amazing send off for a much loved young mum. Caroline Goddard was only 45 when she succumbed to cancer this year. Her coffin was carried to a funeral in Sussex in a Rolls Royce hearse followed by six...
CARS
Daily Mail

How the car nudged the horse off the road! Author reveals Ford contributed to the decline of relying on animals for transport as he delves into automotive history

By Bryan Appleyard (Weidenfeld £22, 320pp) ‘The horse is DONE!’ Henry Ford once wrote with great emphasis in his notebooks. The motor manufacturer really disliked horses. As Bryan Appleyard records, in one of the many revealing details which enliven this history of the car, the young Ford was on one occasion thrown by a horse; his foot caught in the stirrup and he was dragged all the way home. It’s enough to force anyone to explore alternative means of travel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy